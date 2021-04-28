$571.69 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $571.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $587.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

