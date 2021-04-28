58,266 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $738.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

