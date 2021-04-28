5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in April

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

FPLSF stock remained flat at $$3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPLSF. Desjardins increased their target price on 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

