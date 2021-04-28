6 Meridian Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

