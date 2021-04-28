621,773 Shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.49 million, a PE ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

