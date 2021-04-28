$64.11 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report sales of $64.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $462.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $568.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $747.65 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $825.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

