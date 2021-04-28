$677.27 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $677.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

