$704.76 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $704.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.96 million to $706.88 million. TransUnion reported sales of $687.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,122,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

