$76.06 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report sales of $76.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.91 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Zovio posted sales of $97.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $309.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZVO shares. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

