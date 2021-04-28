$776.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report $776.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.00 million and the highest is $804.19 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $814.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

