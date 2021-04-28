$795.95 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post sales of $795.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.89 million and the lowest is $753.00 million. Century Communities posted sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

