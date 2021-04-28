$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.60 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG opened at $212.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.69. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

