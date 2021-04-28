81,707 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,707 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

