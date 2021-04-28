88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 214,202,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,399,415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 664,644,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,999,625. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About 88 Energy
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.