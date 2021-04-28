88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 214,202,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,399,415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 664,644,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,999,625. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

