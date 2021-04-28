888 (LON:888) Price Target Raised to GBX 475

888 (LON:888) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 453 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.70. 888 has a one year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

