8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $366,355.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.