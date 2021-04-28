908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.