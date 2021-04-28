$91.76 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $91.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.53 million and the highest is $93.98 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $388.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $398.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $427.03 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $442.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

