$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.67 million and the highest is $96.20 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $388.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.64 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $157.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

