98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$66.85 million during the quarter.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.