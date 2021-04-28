$990,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TGTX stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

