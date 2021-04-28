A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 87.4% in April

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 164,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

