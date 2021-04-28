A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is Summit Partners L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Partners L P increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks accounts for 14.7% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 12.43% of A10 Networks worth $91,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

