A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Partners L P

Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up approximately 14.7% of Summit Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 12.43% of A10 Networks worth $91,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ATEN stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

