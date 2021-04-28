A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
ATEN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96.
ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
