A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.82. A10 Networks shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 4,408 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $692.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138 in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

