Aaron Colleran Purchases 100,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).

About AIC Mines

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. AIC Mines Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

