Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $476.17 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

