AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
ELUXY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.