AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ELUXY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

