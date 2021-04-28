AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

