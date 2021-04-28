Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

