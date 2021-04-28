Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

