Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Abcam stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

