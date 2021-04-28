Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

