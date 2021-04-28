Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock remained flat at $$38.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,966. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

