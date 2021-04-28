Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Acquires $50,051.52 in Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AEF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 50,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,141. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.