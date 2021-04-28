ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.
NYSE ABM opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,632.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.
In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
