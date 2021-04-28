ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE ABM opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,632.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

