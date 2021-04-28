Abulaba Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abulaba has a total market cap of $3,304.27 and $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.