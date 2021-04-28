Abyss Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $652,155.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.