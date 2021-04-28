Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 211,846 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

