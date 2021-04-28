ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

