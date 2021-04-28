Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AKR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 674,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

