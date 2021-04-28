Acadian Timber (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$338.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.06. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

