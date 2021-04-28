Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.97 and its 200-day moving average is $254.87. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

