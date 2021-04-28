ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

ACCO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 25,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

