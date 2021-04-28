ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Up 4.7% on Strong Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.98. 5,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $838.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

