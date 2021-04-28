ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.00 million.ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

