Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCD opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

