Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

