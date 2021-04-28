Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.01

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.01 ($35.31) and traded as high as €34.91 ($41.07). Accor shares last traded at €34.44 ($40.52), with a volume of 793,104 shares changing hands.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

